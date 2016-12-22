GO share price climbs to a fresh 7-month high

Following yesterday’s losses, the share index today rebounded slightly by 0.11% to 4,569.678 points reflecting the gains registered in the share prices of RS2, GO and HSBC. Meanwhile, six other equites closed the day unchanged.

RS2 Software advanced 1.1% to the €1.72 level after briefly trading at a new three-month high of €1.79,8. A total of 31,000 shares changed hands today.

Also among the large companies, a single deal of just 1,150 shares pushed the equity of GO to a new seven-month high of €3.26 (+0.3%) whilst HSBC edged 0.1% higher to €1.91,1 across 14,866 shares.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta maintained the €2.26,9 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €2.24 (-1.3%). BOV was the most actively traded equity today as 55,666 shares changed hands. The equity will continue trading with the entitlement to the one for 13 bonus issue until January 12.

Malta International Airport also closed unchanged at €4.05 across 12,293 shares. On Tuesday, the airport operator issued a press release to announce that it has reached the 5 million passenger movement mark which is a new record for MIA.

MIDI held on to the 33c5 level on heightened activity totalling 134,900 shares.

MaltaPost maintained its all-time high of €2.05 across 19,450 shares. Tomorrow is the last day before the equity turns ex-dividend.

FIMBank retained the 85cUS level for the second consecutive trading session. A total of 33,433 shares changed hands today.

Mapfre Middlesea also closed flat at €2.12 on trivial volumes.

Following the strong gains registered in the previous four days (+1.37%), the RF MGS Index dropped by -0.19% to 1,152.443 points today.

Euro zone sovereign yields rebounded (bond prices fell) following comments made by Mr Jens Weidmann – the head of the German Central Bank (the Bundesbank) – in which he was reported as saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) is risking letting its monetary policy run too loose in the face of rising inflation.

The ECB’s latest forecasts show that inflation is expected to reach 1.7% in 2019 which is slightly under the 2% target. The 10-year benchmark German Bund yield touched a three-week low of 0.233% earlier today before rallying to a high of 0.277%.

