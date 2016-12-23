Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Antwerp from Bejaia to Skida, the Philemon from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The MSC Eva from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maersk Tanjong from Aqaba to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Andante from Catania to Rijeka (Sullivan Shipping) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Valencia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Deila from Gioia Tauro to Port Said (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Safmarine Benguela from Malago to Izmit Korfezi, the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata and the Avera from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.