Lawmakers approve €20bn plan to prop up Italian banks

Italy's parliament yesterday gave the green light for a €20 billion plan to prop up the country's weaker banks, starting with a bailout as early as this week for the third largest, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The Tuscan lender, recently judged the weakest of the EU's major banks, needs to erase a mountain of bad loans and raise €5 billion in capital by the end of this month or risk being wound down by European regulators. But its hopes of raising the money from private investors, via a debt-for-equity swap and a share placement that ends today, are fading. A failure of Monte dei Paschi would rock Italy's banking system, the eurozone's fourth largest.

In the latest prospectus for the deal, the bank warned it could run out of liquidity in four months – compared to a previous 11 months estimate published as recently as Sunday.

It also said a key investor in its rescue plan, bank bailout fund Atlante, had set new conditions for its participation.