An actual car will be seen flying above the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre stage during MADC’s pantomime Un-Believe it! this year.

Un-Believe it! is based on childhood classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, so the team needed a battered, old version of the flying automobile,” Alan Montanaro, Dame Vera Tastee, said.

Car collector David Arrigo loaned three Fiat Barchettas, with the third being a drivable one for promotion purposes.

The next challenge was to get the Barchetta to sprout wings and fly.

Director, Nanette Brimmer wanted the car to be able to tilt and fly at different angles to simulate the journey to the magical land of Kitchnick.

Joshua Borg, a 19-year old mechanics prodigy and his partner Ronnie Spiteri of Triton Carnival Company came up with the solution in the form of a folding-arm contraption that can sustain the weight of the car as well as the four actors who would be flying around the MFCC stage.

Un-Believe it! Opens to audiences on December 22. Performances run until January 8. For further details and booking visit here or send an e-mail to [email protected] or an SMS on7777 6232.