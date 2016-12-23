Explosion at Christian group building in Canberra, staff unhurt

A vehicle carrying gas bottles was driven into the headquarters of a Christian lobby group in the Australian capital of Canberra, causing an explosion, local media reported.

Lyle Shelton, managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby Group, tweeted a photograph of a burned out van and said that no staff were injured.

"A vehicle has rammed our office in Canberra & exploded all staff are safe," he posted on Twitter "I do not know the condition of the driver. Prayers appreciated."

A man is believed to have driven the van towards the group's building, according to news.com.au

The explosion destroyed the vehicle and blew out some of the windows of the office building, it said.

The ACL lobbies national and state/territory governments on Christian values. Most recently it has been campaigning against same-sex marriage.

Australian Capital Territory Police did not immediately respond when asked to comment.