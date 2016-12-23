Berlin terrorist attack: Police hunting Tunisian man

Pictures of the suspect issued by the German police.

A Tunisian man is being hunted by police investigating the Berlin truck attack which left 12 dead.

Identity documents were found under the driver's seat of the truck which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday, Der Spiegel said.

According to the report the document is in the name of a Tunisian national called Anis A, who was born in 1992 and is also known by two aliases.

He is known to have been in contact with the network of a leading Islamist ideologist known as Abu Walaa.

The newspaper, which did not cite a source in its report, added the Tunisian had applied for asylum and been granted a residency permit. He had gone into hiding this month.

The suspect's father and security sources told Tunisia's Radio Mosaique that the man left Tunisia seven years ago as an illegal immigrant and spent time in prison in Italy. He left for Germany a year ago.

A 23-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker was detained and released because of a lack of evidence in the aftermath of the attack in the German capital.

Last night night the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which also injured 50.

Eleven people died when the articulated truck careered through huts and stalls at the market near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, along with a Polish man found shot dead inside the truck's cab.

Six of the 12 victims have been identified as German.

German media said a police operation is now under way in the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The authorities have said the ''modus operandi'' of the attack had echoes of July's atrocity in Nice in the south of France, in which 86 people died, and could have been the work of Islamic extremist groups, with the target of the attack ''highly symbolic''.

According to Die Welt, the identity documents were issued in Kleve, North Rhine-Westphalia, and the man - who had applied for asylum - had an address in both Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia.

He had been charged with assault in the summer but disappeared before he could appear in court.