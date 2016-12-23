Skruċ – a pantomime in Maltese

Popular comedian Rodney Gauci takes on the role of Dame in this year’s pantomime Skruċ for which he also wrote the script.

This year’s pantomime at the Catholic Institute in Floriana is loosely based on the famous Dickens character from A Christmas Carol, Scrooge.

Designed to provide entertainment for the whole family, Skruċ will also see the baptism of new technology on stage, with projections offering a rather different spectacle to the usual set and changing scenes used with success in past performances.

Several popular local actors are participating in this year’s production, starting with Rodney Gauci in the role of Dame. Gauci is a popular entertainer known for, among others, his interpretation of Percival in Deċeduti, one-half of the satirical pair Ġorġ u Pawlu, and a member of the popular TV series Skjetti. He has also written the script of this year’s play.

The rest of the cast is made up of popular duo Danusan who are taking part in a pantomime for the first time; Snits as Jacob Marley, Ian Fenech as Skruċ; Mark Tonna, Tiziana and Jeffrey Scicluna as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, respectively; and singers Leontine, Julie Pomorski, Bernice Darmanin, Paul Bonello and the young and talented Gaia, Maxine and Kevin Calleja. Choreography is by Kinetic Dance Studio.

As always, the cast will be accompanied by a live band under the direction of Abigail Brown with musical arrangements by Joe Brown. Skruċ is being directed by Ray Abdilla and produced by Pawlu Testa.

■ At the time of writing, tickets for Skruċ were still available for December 26 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, December 28 at 7pm, December 30 at 7.30pm, January 7 at 7pm, January 8 at 2pm and 6.30pm, January 14 at 7pm and January 15 at 4pm.

To book online visit www.activemalta.com. Alternatively, tickets may be bought from the booking office and bar at the Catholic Institute Theatre in Floriana, by calling Pawlu Testa Travel on 2122 3340 or through the booking hotline number 9947 6468.