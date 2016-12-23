Russian Folk Festival in Valletta

Soloist Irina Krutova is performing in concert tomorrow as part of the Russian Folk Festival taking place in Valletta.

Krutova is renowned for her interpretation of Russian romances and songs in lyrical and retro styles. She is a singer who embodies the ethos of the 21st century. Referred to by Russian media as “the star of romance” and “the queen of Russian songs”, she was awarded a gold medal at the Delphic games in 1999 and won the international competition Romanciada in 2002. In 2007, Krutova was awarded the title of National Treasure of Russia.

Local musicians will also perform in the concert being held within the Folk Festival Russian Motives taking place from today to Friday. The festival programme consists of vocal and instrumental masterclasses of folk music as well as performances. As of tomorrow, a Christmas market is also being held in the theatre’s foyer from where one can purchase festive sweets and presents.

■ The Folk Festival is being organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture and the Russian Centre for Science and Culture. The festival is being held at City Theatre in Valletta from today to Friday from 5pm to 7pm. The Christmas market will be set up from tomorrow at 4pm. The concert featuring Irina Krutova is taking place tomorrow at 7.30pm. Entrance to all events is free of charge. For more information, call 7772 7222 or send an e-mail to [email protected].