Old meets new, spiritual meets secular in exhibits

St Isidore, patron saint of farmers, reimagined in a contemporary setting by James Micallef Grimaud, curator of the House of Expressive Liberties

The House of Expressive Liberties presents an international group of artists creating works using traditional and religious iconology to explore ideas of modern life. Art installations include large-scale paintings, sculptures, photography and performances transforming Splendid on Strait Street into a place of soulful artistic expression and community celebration throughout the holidays.

Originating in the empty niches of old Maltese churches, artist James Micallef Grimaud saw the opportunity to communicate his social concern in a subtle yet powerful way by reinterpreting traditional saints. Together with American artist Spy Emerson, Micallef Grimaud created and installed in the empty niches the first saints of expressive liberties, warning against consumer culture and inspiring creative passions.

Micallef Grimaud and Emerson expand the concept this December by working as the Malta Street Art Collective to fill a building with spiritual stations for visitors to experience as if they were in a holy place.

Participating artists include Spy Emerson from the US, James Micallef Grimaud, also known as Twitchcraft, and Rachel Formosa from Malta, Lasse Ullven from Finland and Juan Matarranz from Spain.

■ The exhibition is located at Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, and opens today at 6.30pm. A Christmas Eve celebration starts at 8.30pm on December 24 while on New Year’s Eve, the event kicks off at 9pm. A closing punk night will take place at 8pm on January 7. The exhibition will be open and workshops will also be held. For more information, look up the event on Facebook.