A Christmas village is being held in St Paul’s Bay from today to Friday.

It will feature international Christmas stalls, bands and well-known local singers, carol singing, child-friendly events such as face painting, an artisan market, various food stalls, the presence of Santa Claus, light projections and much more. Children are being invited to participate in an attempt to set a new national record for the highest decorated tree with lights and hand-made decorations. Those wishing to bring their own creations must do so today between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

■ The Christmas village is open daily from 6pm onwards in Ġnien Anton Buttigieg in St Paul’s Bay. For more information, contact the St Paul’s Bay local council by writing to [email protected] or calling 2158 5888.

Christmas concert

The Socjetà Filarmonika Sliema together with the Franciscan Friars and the Madonna Tas-Sacro Cuor Feast Commission of Sliema will present a musical and vocal Christmas concert by the Sliema band this Friday.

Singers Gabrielle Portelli and Georg Zammit will also participate in the concert, conducted by band director Lesley Tabone. The programme includes Flower of the South, Slovenia’s Eurovision song entry, Hallelujah from the film Shrek, O Holy Night, Love Changes Everything, Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow, among others.

■ The concert is taking place on Friday at 7pm at the Sacro Cuor parish church in Sliema. It is being organised in collaboration with the Sliema local council.