Art auction for Id-Dar tal-Providenza

An art exhibition in Valletta is featuring the works that will be auctioned during the Feast of Generosity to raise funds for Id-Dar tal-Providenza on January 1.

Over 100 Maltese and foreign artists are taking part with over 130 pieces. The artworks will be on display at the foyer of the Parliament building until December 26 and then move to the Siġġiewi home.

Organised by RTK4Charity, the main aim of the Feast of Generosity is to raise much-needed funds so that Id-Dar tal-Providenza can continue to provide and improve on the services it offers. The event also creates a space in which to meet with the residents, to see the capital projects carried out and, more importantly, to spread the home’s message that society has to respect persons with disability, treat them with the dignity they deserve and offer them choices and opportunities that everyone has a right to enjoy.

The Feast of Generosity kicks off on January 1 at 9am with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna in the home’s chapel. The focus will then turn to the main stage, set up under a big tent, which will provide entertainment and interviews with various personalities who will visit the home during the day. Also aiding in fund collection is the CD compilation Ħelu Bambin 3, produced and written by Fr George Oscar Buttigieg OFM Conv. with the participation of various established Maltese singers.

This year, a video entitled O Divin Bambin, interpreted by Chiara and Ludwig Galea, was shot in Greccio, where St Francis created the first Christmas crib, the Holy Crib at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, the Mdina Cathedral, the monastery of the Benedictine nuns also in Mdina and the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The whole telethon will be relayed live on the main television stations.

■ The exhibition is open in Valletta from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and during weekends between 9am and 1pm. Bidding may be done online on www.dtpauction.com until January 1, 2017.

On New Year’s Day there will also be the possibility to bid by phone during the live broadcast of the Feast of Generosity. One may also visit the hall at Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi on the day where the works may also be viewed.