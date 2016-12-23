Announcements

MICALLEF. On December 18, at Casa San Paolo, Qawra, JOSEPH, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his two sons Noel and Pierre and his family, his brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 8.30am at Mosta parish church.

O’NEILL. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Qormi, residing at St Venera, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Christina and her husband Neil, her brothers Joe, Paul and his partner Rita, George and his partner Doreen, her sister Rita and her husband Gejtu, her sister-in-law Mary, widow of Charlie, uncles and aunties, cousins, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 22 at 1.30pm for St Venera parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever and treasured memories of our dear PAULINE on the eighth anni­versary of her death. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIXTI. In loving memory of PAUL JOHN of Broxbourne, Herts, UK, who was born to eternal life on December 21, 2012. Deeply missed by his wife Pat, his children Ian and his wife Jackie, Denise and her husband Graham, his grandchildren Laura, Emma, Chloe and Tom and his surviving siblings Agatha, René and Rose, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES – IGNATIUS GEORGE. Cherished memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered with love. May, Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean Paul, grandchildren Liam, Nicola, Ella and Edward.

MIFSUD – ADRIAN. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Bessie and family.

TABONE. Cherished memories of MARY and EDGAR on the 10th and 20th anniversary of their demise. Lovingly remembered by their sons Joe and his wife Tanya, Andre and his wife Bridget, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOAN. In memory of a most loving mother and grandmother on the 51st anniversary of her death. Still sadly missed by Yvonne Cuschieri and her family.

