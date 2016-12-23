Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta speaks to a Maltese eyewitness of the Berlin Christmas market tragedy who says terrible screams filled the air as a seven-ton lorry came hurtling through the market on Monday night. In another story, the newspaper says none of the Birkirkara FC games at the heart of a police probe

In another story, the newspaper says none of the Birkirkara FC games at the heart of a police probe concerning match-fixing claims had been flagged as suspicious by the Malta Football Association’s betting monitoring company Sportradar.

The Malta Independent speaks to Environment and Resources Authority board member Alan Deidun, who said improvement in air quality was an overriding factor in his decision to vote in favour of granting the Integrated Pollution Prevention Control permit for the Delimara site.

Malta Today says Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools suppliers gave Education Minister Evarist Bartolo’s aide Edward Caruana compensation for timely payments.

In-Nazzjon says that fear has been expressed by Maltese planning to spend the end of year in Berlin.

L-Orizzont says representatives of the European Parliament committee set up following the Panama Papers scandal will be in Malta in February to meet journalists Ivan Camilleri and Daphne Caruana Galizia.