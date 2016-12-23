Man gets suspended jail term for aggravated theft

A Somali man, who last Monday was at the centre of a moving episode in court, was today found guilty of aggravated theft and condemned to one-year imprisonment suspended for two years.

He had been accused of stealing a mobile phone and causing some €376 in damages. Since the accused had been left all alone to face the music in court, two lawyers had spontaneously stepped in to plead on his behalf.

However, the presiding magistrate had refrained from passing judgment, calling upon the man's psychiatrist to report upon the mental state of her patient who was being treated at Mount Carmel after attempting suicide.

Today, after receiving confirmation from the psychiatrist that the accused was fit to undergo proceedings, the court presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja found the accused guilty and condemned him to a jail term of one year suspended for 2 years.

Since the court was told that the accused suffers from bipolar disorder, it placed the man under a treatment order so as to provide for the man's own safety.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Veronique Dalli appeared for the accused.