Maltese families can send a Christmas present to a child in Syria by donating to the Christmas presents for Syria campaign organised by Aid to the Church in Need (Malta).

Donations will be used to provide “Christmas parcels” filled with warm clothes, food, toys, sweets, shoes and other essentials for displaced children and those who lost everything when their homes were bombed.

With financial aid from ACN, local workers have been assembling thousands of Christmas packages, ready for distribution to displaced families in need.

Last year “Christmas parcels” were distributed to 15,000 children in Iraq and more than 7,000 in Syria.

“The need is even greater this year, with so many families who have just been evacuated from East Aleppo,” ACN said.

To donate, send a cheque in an envelope marked “Christmas present for Syria” and payable to ACN (Malta) to be sent to ACN Malta, 39b, Mdina Road, Attard, ATD9038.

One can also donate via bank transfer to APS Bank, IBAN: MT72 APSB 7705 7008 5772 2000 1771 733.

Donors opting to donate via a bank transfer should send an e-mail with “Christmas present for Syria” in the title to [email protected] to let the organisation know when the donation transfer payment was made.