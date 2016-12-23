Mind your head at Buġibba bus stop
Dislodged panel poses a safety hazard to commuters
A panel dislodged from a bus stop in Buġibba during the last weekend’s strong winds remains loose, posing a danger to commuters and passers-by.
A Times of Malta reader said that she had reported the dislodged panel to Malta Transport yesterday morning, but nothing was done.
“This section is loose and can result in injury or worse… I am surprised the staff at the terminus or drivers have not looked into this.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.