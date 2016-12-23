Advert
Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 11:13

Mind your head at Buġibba bus stop

Dislodged panel poses a safety hazard to commuters

A panel dislodged from a bus stop in Buġibba during the last weekend’s strong winds remains loose, posing a danger to commuters and passers-by.

A Times of Malta reader said that she had reported the dislodged panel to Malta Transport yesterday morning, but nothing was done.

“This section is loose and can result in injury or worse… I am surprised the staff at the terminus or drivers have not looked into this.”

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Ships' anchors destroying Malta's...

  2. Hospital food bug investigation widens

  3. Acting Speaker warns disorder may force...

  4. 61-year-old sent to jail for public...

  5. Maltese expat recounts how panic took...

  6. Audit Office's €7.8m valuation of Qormi...

  7. 'Hannibal Lecter' caught in Malta...

  8. 'Arrogant and vindictive' offender sent...

  9. Watch: On this day 33 years ago, Maltese...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed