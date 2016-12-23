Malta Eurovision Song Contest finalists announced

Television Malta has announced the 16 finalists of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest which will be held in February.

The winner will represent Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Ukraine.

The top songs were announced by PBS CEO John Bundy.

They are: Bombshell (Maxine Pace), Breathlessly (Claudia Faniello), Crazy Games (Shauna Vassallo), Don’t Look Down (Miriana Conte), Fearless, (Rhiannon Micallef), Fighting to survive (Sherton Caruana),

Follow (Kevin Borg), Follow Me (Franklin Calleja), Kewba (Janice Mangion),

Laserlight (Klinsmann Coleiro), Ray of Light (Raquela Dalli Gonzi), Seconds Away (Jade Vella),

So Simple (Crosswalk), Tonight (Deborah C and Josef Tabone ), Unstoppable (Brooke Borg) and You (Richard Edwards).

The songs were selected from 156 submissions which were originally shortlisted to 60.