Hospital workers say Mater Dei management bullied them for following union directives

The three phlebotomists say they were penalised for following their union's directives. Photo: Shutterstock

Three blood transfusion professionals have alleged that they were intimidated at work after following a union directive related to an industrial dispute.

Phlebotomists Deborah Anne Buttigieg, Jonathan Vella and Marisa Saliba filed a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the Permanent Secretary at the Health Ministry and Mater Dei hospital CEO.

The three, who are affiliated to workers' union UĦM Voice of the Workers, claimed that the dispute had arisen when they were ordered by their superiors to report for duty at the pathology section within the oncology department at Mater Dei rather than at the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre, on the pretext of a rotation exercise involving all phlebotomists.

The union intervened on behalf of the plaintiffs and although the matter was apparently resolved, hospital authorities refused to implement the verbal agreement reached. For this reason UĦM told the three employees to continue to report for work at the oncology centre.

However, abiding by this directive meant that the plaintiffs had to face much hardship. They claimed that they were being given unsuitable or reduced duties to perform, were placed in a room cut off from their colleagues and were even deprived of their lockers.

When the plaintiffs firmly held their ground, hospital management began to deduct their wages under the pretext of an "absence deduction." This measure clearly ran counter to employment regulations which prohibit employers from withholding wages just because an employee is following a union directive, the employees have said.

The "absence deduction" being applied in their regard prejudiced their rights and was abusive, since the plaintiffs are still reporting for duty albeit in accordance with the directive issued by their union, it was argued in the warrant application.

The plaintiffs argued that they were being made to suffer a financial loss and having their right of association impinged upon.

The warrant was signed by lawyers Ian Spiteri Bailey and Victoria Cuschieri.