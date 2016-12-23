'Hannibal Lecter' caught in Malta transferred to psychiatric detention centre

Mr Poznanski was arrested in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Fenech

The 'Polish Hannibal Lecter' murder suspect captured in Malta last February has been transferred to a Psychiatric Detention Centre in Poznan.

Kajetan Poznanski is accused of murdering a young Italian teacher in her apartment in early February. Prosecutors allege he first killed the woman using a samurai sword, dismembered her body, took it back to his apartment using a taxi and then set the house alight.

The decapitated body was subsequently found in a black bag.

He fled Poland before police could arrest him, but was apprehended at City Gate, Valletta, by plainclothes policemen two weeks later following a Europe-wide manhunt. He was reportedly staying in a hotel in Valletta and was believed to be en route to North Africa, having made his way to Malta via Germany and Italy.

Authorities then extradited him to Poland on February 26 aboard a Polish military plane.

Last May, he attacked two people at the Warsaw prison where he was being held.

He has now been transferred to a psychiatric ward at a detention centre in Poznan and is due to undergo intense psychiatric examinations by several expert psychiatrists who will examine his current mental state to stand trial.

His current detention term expires on February 4 but this is likely to be extended.

The first set of psychiatric experts appointed by the Warsaw prosecutor's office earlier this year had found that the 27-year-old was completely insane.

During the first hearing of his trial earlier this year. The court heard that Mr Pozanski killed because he was an element of "self-improvement” and wanted to see if "human life is not worth more than a pig and a mosquito".