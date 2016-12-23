Gozo Channel service to be suspended for lunch on Christmas and New Year's Day
The Gozo Channel ferry service will be suspended between noon and 3pm on Christmas and New Year's Day.
The last trip from Mġarr will be at 11.15am, while that from Ċirkewwa will be at noon.
The service will resume at 3pm from Mġarr and at 3.45pm from Ċirkewwa.
The company thanked its employees who, it said, were obliged to work long shifts sometimes in difficult weather conditions. It also thanked them for their unstinting efforts and excellent work to provide a reliable service to customers.
