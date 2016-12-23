Advert
Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 10:00

Gozo Channel service to be suspended for lunch on Christmas and New Year's Day

The Gozo Channel ferry service will be suspended between noon and 3pm on Christmas and New Year's Day.

The last trip from Mġarr will be at 11.15am, while that from Ċirkewwa will be at noon.

The service will resume at 3pm from Mġarr and at 3.45pm from Ċirkewwa.

The company thanked its employees who, it said, were obliged to work long shifts sometimes in difficult weather conditions. It also thanked them for their unstinting efforts and excellent work to provide a reliable service to customers.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Ships' anchors destroying Malta's...

  2. Hospital food bug investigation widens

  3. Acting Speaker warns disorder may force...

  4. 61-year-old sent to jail for public...

  5. Maltese expat recounts how panic took...

  6. Audit Office's €7.8m valuation of Qormi...

  7. 'Hannibal Lecter' caught in Malta...

  8. 'Arrogant and vindictive' offender sent...

  9. Watch: On this day 33 years ago, Maltese...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed