Government looking into age of criminal responsibility 'lacunae' - Home Affairs Minister

The government is exploring ways of addressing a legal loophole which makes minors aged 14 or younger not liable to prosecution when they commit a crime.

However the lowering of the age of criminal responsibility is being excluded, given Malta's obligations under international law.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela announced this during the inauguration of a children's interactive facility at the police headquarters in Floriana, this morning.

The room will be used by the vice squad during investigations into abuse on minors, providing underage victims with an an informal setting in which they will feel more at ease to speak about their case. However, such interviews cannot be used as evidence in court.

Replying to questions from Times of Malta, Mr Abela said that the issue concerning the age of criminal responsibility, which in 2014 had been raised from nine to 14 years, was raised in a recent meeting he had with the Commissioner for Children.

While acknowledging that this measure might have created "lacunae", he said that the government would be proposing a number of changes. However, he said that one needed to look also at the social implications of such cases.

"These proposals need to be drafted through an an inter-ministerial approach and for the time being no timeframes have been set for their presentation," he said.

Mr Abela pointed out that the age of criminal responsibility would not be lowered, in line with Malta's obligations with a number of international conventions.

He added that the solution was not to throw minors in jail, but rather to try and assess the roots of the problem, which more often than not were of a social nature.



On his part, police commissioner Laurence Cutajar pointed out that such cases are still investigated, even though the minors involved cannot be arraigned to court.

The verbal warning given to these minors by the police should serve as a deterrent to keep them away from criminality, he added.