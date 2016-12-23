Andrea Boccelli coming to Malta for Joseph Calleja concert

Andrea Boccelli.

World-famous tenor Andrea Boccelli will be the special guest at the 2017 edition of the annual Joseph Calleja concert, organisers NnG Promotions have announced.

The concert will be held on August 19 at the Granaries in Floriana and will mark the 20-year anniversary since Malta's very own Mr Calleja made his public debut in the world of opera.

Mr Boccelli became a household name thanks to his 1996 hit Con Te Partiro', which he later performed as a duet with Sarah Brightman. He regularly sells out venues across the globe and also dedicates a great deal of time to the Andrea Boccelli Foundation, which seeks to overcome poverty, disability and social exclusion across the world.

Joseph Calleja.

Mr Calleja made his stage debut at the Astra Theatre aged 19, playing Macduff in Verdi's Macbeth - the same role which Mr Boccelli began his own career with.

Having studied under the tutelage of the late Paul Axiak, he then began a glittering career that has taken him to the world's most renowned venues and seen him sing 33 leading roles to date.

He won the 1998 Caruso Competition in Milan and was a prize winner in Plácido Domingo’s Operalia in 1999, the year of his US debut at the Spoleto Festival.

The Maltese tenor has been compared to opera greats such as Jussi Björling, Beniamino Gigli and even Enrico Caruso.

August's concert will also involve the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir under the direction of Gillian Zammit.

Once again, an agreement has been reached between the government, Malta Tourism Authority and NnG Promotions to ensure that access to the standing area will be free of charge.

Seated tickets will be available from Thursday December 22 at 4pm, with tickets starting from €80 at www.showshappening.com or ticket freephone 7926 5066.



The concert is supported by Bank of Valletta, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Government of Malta and Gasan Mamo.