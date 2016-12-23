Advert
Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 15:27

6,440 drivers booked for using mobile phones since March

A total of 6,440 drivers have been booked by the police, traffic wardens and Transport Malta enforcement officers for using their mobile phone while driving.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici told Anthony Agius Decelis (PL) that the new legislation on the use of mobile phones came into force on March 22 this year.

Between then and November, the police booked 3,037 drivers, traffic wardens 2,955 and Transport Malta 448.

The fine for using a mobile phone at the wheel is €100.

More at http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20160716/local/watch-when-we-stop-drivers-using-phones-we-face-abuse-police.618960

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20161205/local/mobile-phone-driving-offences-shoot-up.632939

