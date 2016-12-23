Children's choir adds to the festive spirit at the Intercontinental

A children's choir is singing a series of carols in the lobby of Intercontinental hotel every evening this week all the way to Christmas Eve.

Led by Tiziana Calleja, the CentreSTAGE choir is adding to the festive fun by singing seasonal classics in the hotel lobby every evening between 7pm and 7.45pm. All are welcome to attend.

All contributions raised during the choir evenings will be donated to the Inspire Foundation.

“It will be exciting to see the hotel enlivened in such a way during this Christmas season," said Intercontinental Area Manager (Malta) Martin van Kan.