Uglification of Malta
In his An essay on Malta published in 1971, Nigel Dennis who lived in Malta, describes the origins and the unique characteristics of the island with much affection.
He warns, however, that what invaders, various rulers and Imperialists “failed to achieve throughout the centuries may well be achieved in one generation by the modern developers”.
Dennis goes further to claim that Malta and Gozo have “special qualities of a world in miniature that is like no other”. His forecast was that a march of concrete may move forward.
Local authorities and those who cherish the environment should read and digest the contents of the book.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.