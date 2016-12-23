Advert
Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 00:01 by

Paul Bezzina, Vittoriosa

Uglification of Malta

In his An essay on Malta published in 1971, Nigel Dennis who lived in Malta, describes the origins and the unique characteristics of the island with much affection.

He warns, however, that what invaders, various rulers and Imperialists “failed to achieve throughout the centuries may well be achieved in one generation by the modern developers”.

Dennis goes further to claim that Malta and Gozo have “special qualities of a world in miniature that is like no other”. His forecast was that a march of concrete may move forward.

Local authorities and those who cherish the environment should read and digest the contents of the book.

