Situation in Libya

Why is it that every single time I read an article written in this newspaper by Richard Galustian about developments in Libya I walk away with the feeling that here is someone writing about our dear neighbour who is simply obsessed with the notion that the EU, the UK, the US, the United Nations, Russia, and everyone else in this world, are totally wrong in everything they say, or do, or try to do, or suggest, about helping to bring about solid and enduring peace in that presently martyred country?

For Galustian it is only what he keeps writing about that counts anything towards bringing Libyans together and towards again rebuilding peace and prosperity in that country.

In a similar vein why is it that every time I read anything in this newspaper written, or reported, by one particular journalist of the Times of Malta, I walk away with this feeling that here is someone who has made it his lifetime’s sworn mission to portray anything that is done or not done, said or not said, thought or not thought, by Malta’s present government ministers, or even their civil service departments, or any other public authority, as being the harbinger of impending social, economic, cultural, and moral disaster in our dearly beloved Malta.

Surely two classic case studies to be taught in our academia about how competent journalism should not be carried out.