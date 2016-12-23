Advert
Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 00:01 by

Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Prayers for peace (2)

The biggest Christmas present for the world this year would be the end of the civil war in Syria, which already killed around 500,000 people and created millions of refugees, the end of IS (Daesh) and a world free from terrorism.

If at least we get rid of one of these thorns, the world would become a better place to live in. These plagues always existed in one way or another and they will continue doing so.

All we can do is pray they won’t get any worse, and that leaders of nations will learn from their past mistakes to refrain from fanning the flames of war.

