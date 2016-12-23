Prayers for peace (1)

As Franciscan Friars, we have been concerned about the situation our brothers are experiencing together with the Christians and entire population of Syria. Not long ago, we called on the international community to intensify its efforts to stop the war and the suffering of the entire population.

Now, during Advent, a time in which the Lord Jesus invites us to consistently watch and pray, we are asked by our own minister general to propose in all our communities the initiative of children praying for peace. Our superiors in Rome want to launch this project on an international level.

Our parish of St Francis in Aleppo, which has been deeply affected by the tragedy of war, was the first to join this initiative. From Aleppo, they sent this appeal to the whole world. They asked us to encourage all parishes and schools entrusted to our pastoral work in this and also to encourage them to spread the word to the other religious communities in the area in which the Friars Minor live and operate. We have been unable to put an end to the exasperating suffering and repeated violation of human rights.

We are asking the faithful to dedicate the children’s Mass or the Mass most frequented by children to pray for peace according to what is locally possible.

God bless every effort for peace and may the Lord listen to the cry and prayer of the children.