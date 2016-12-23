Engineering issues
With reference to the report on engineering graduates (December 15), the Engineering Profession Board would like to point out that the issue of the evaluation of the local engineering courses is being addressed.
An exercise regarding this matter is in progress with the assistance of an international independent organisation.
The respective institutions have been duly informed of this process and all cooperated fully in this exercise. The board did not receive any questions regarding the matter referred to in the article.
