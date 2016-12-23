Sporting briefs

Barton: Joey Barton has agreed to rejoin Burnley until the end of the season on a free transfer. Barton has been working at the club’s training ground since his release from an ill-fated spell at Rangers in November, and the Clarets announced he would rejoin Sean Dyche’s side in January pending international clearance.

Vardy: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension after the club’s appeal against his dismissal during Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Stoke City was rejected, the Football Association (FA) said. The 29-year-old was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute by referee Craig Pawson for a two-footed tackle on Mame Diouf. Leicester host Everton on Dec. 26 and West Ham on Dec. 31, before visiting Middlesbrough on Jan. 2, with Vardy missing all three matches.

Shelvey: Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been banned for five games and fined £100,000 after a charge of using racially-aggravated language against an opponent was found proven, the Football Association has an-nounced. An Independent Regulatory Commission found against Shelvey, who had denied an FA charge of “using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent” aggravated by a reference to “ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality”, at a hearing in Birmingham.

Morgan: American Alex Morgan, regarded as one of the world’s top players in women’s football, has joined Champions League holders Olympique Lyon until the end of the season, it was announced yesterday. Morgan, 27, signed on a temporary deal from Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League with an option for a further season.

Adamu: Former Nigerian football boss Amos Adamu faces a second ban from the game after FIFA proposed a two-year sanction for various ethics code violations. Adamu, 63, was once president of the West African Football Union and a member of the executive committees of the African Football Confederation and FIFA. But he lost those positions in 2010 when he was given a three-year ban for bribery by FIFA’s ethics committee.