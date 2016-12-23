Muscat, Camilleri welcome timing of this year’s final

Alex Muscat, the Sliema Wanderers captain, and Ryan Camilleri, the Valletta defender, welcomed the MFA’s decision to stage this year’s Super Cup final in December.

“It’s a nice thing that this game is being played during this period,” Muscat said.

“There is no doubt that we will attain a massive boost if we manage to win this trophy.

“Adding the Super Cup to our FA Trophy success would certainly enhance our confidence and morale for the remainder of the season.”

Camilleri, who like Muscat is a Malta international, said: “It’s a final and we need to approach it in the right manner.

“It makes sense that this game is being played while the season is in progress as the players are finding their form.

“A Super Cup final in the summer was perhaps attractive for the fans as it served as the season curtain-raiser but it was not the best time for the teams to play a final because the players were still finding their feet, especially the new foreigners.

“I’m confident that the level of football in this year’s Super Cup final will be better than in previous seasons.”

Camilleri also believes that a win in the Super Cup could represent a turning point in Valletta’s season.

“Firstly, we want to win this honour to make our supporters happy and encourage them to remain behind the team,” the Malta defender said.

“Success in the Super Cup would also enable us to close the year on a high and begin the new one on an upbeat note.”