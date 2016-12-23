MFA chief pledges ‘unreserved support’ for Birkirkara president

Birkirkara chief Adrian Delia urged all those who have football at heart to fight the match-fixing scourge.

Emotions ran high at the Malta FA Council meeting yesterday as Adrian Delia, the Birkirkara FC president, broke down in tears as he spoke about the ‘attacks’ directed at him and his family after the club asked the police to investigate what they termed as “suspicious behaviour” by one of their players who has since been named in the media as Croatian goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric.

Dr Delia refrained from referring specifically to the on-going police probe into Kopric and the way the club handled the matter but it was clear that the Birkirkara president, who looked distraught as he walked into the Centenary Hall yesterday afternoon, was talking about this particular case.

Kopric, who was released from custody yesterday pending further investigations, denies any wrongdoing.

Taking cue from Franz Tabone’s declaration that reports in other sections of the media claiming that several games involving Birkirkara FC this season have been flagged for irregular betting patterns were untrue, Dr Delia said: “This is a very delicate story. And when such a sensitive story gets a lot of exposure, it becomes clouded by inaccuracies which may cause us to lose sight of the most fundamental thing which is the pursuit of truth.

“I have suffered (unspecified) personal attacks, there have also been attacks against my family, but I’m prepared for this.

“This will only strengthen my determination to discover the truth.”

Dr Delia, one of the most vocal club officials against match-fixing in football, said the Maltese game was under threat.

“Our sport is under attack,” the Birkirkara FC president said.

“A few months ago, Franz Tabone drew our attention to this plight. An anti-corruption task force has been set up and the officials of Premier League clubs had signed an affidavit but I don’t want to dwell on these things.

“There is a lot to be done.

“Those people who have heard something about corruption but failed to speak out are complicit in this.

“If we really want to fight corruption but one doesn’t even have the decency to tell a fraction of the truth, then we are living in

illusion.”

Match-fixing scourge

Dr Delia urged his fellow Council members and all those who have football at heart to fight the match-fixing scourge with all their might.

“We don’t need heroes in a war, it’s the efforts of the courageous few that are fundamental,” Dr Delia said.

“If we are not in this together, we are going to lose. Those who have any information (on match-fixing) must speak out.

“Even in this room (Centenary Hall) I’m sure that there are people who know something... I urge you to come forward.”

The assembly applauded Dr Delia’s speech before Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo reassured the Birkirkara president that he had the support of the entire footballing family.

“To be honest, if there is an agenda against football, I’m not aware of it,” Darmanin Demajo said in typical heart-on-sleeve fashion.

“We have had our differences, this is normal, but when it comes to showing solidarity in times when our people are under attack, we will not hold back.

“Our integrity will unite us.”

“You have our unreserved support on this,” Darmanin Demajo told Dr Delia.

“It hurts me to see a member of our council in such an emotional state. Football is meant to bring joy, not sadness and suffering. We need to lighten up.

“You are not alone in this. Our integrity will shine through.”

Darmanin Demajo had earlier dismissed a report accusing him of failing to inform St Andrews about the background of a foreign entrepreneur who last summer signed a sponsorship agreement with the Premier League club.

“I have never met this person and I vigorously deny that I had any knowledge of his past,” Darmanin Demajo said.

While admitting that this sudden barrage of negative reports on Maltese football was disconcerting, Darmanin Demajo reiterated Dr Delia’s appeal to anyone who has any information about match-fixing to come forward.

For his part, Tabone said the only satisfaction that can be derived from this difficult situation is that it has spurred the footballing family to unite and step up its fight against match-fixing.

Chris Bonett, addressing the MFA Council for the last time in his capacity as vice-president, pledged his total support and co-operation in helping the association and local clubs combat match-fixing when he takes up his new role as UEFA integrity officer.