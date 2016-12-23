Juve on pole for sixth successive Scudetto

Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon clears the ball away against Roma.

Last weekend, Juventus cruised to their third straight Serie A win courtesy of a deserved 1-0 home success over nearest rivals Roma.

The Bianconeri were heads and shoulders better than the Giallorossi and could have won by a wider margin had they taken the scoring chances that came their way.

The final score confirmed Roma’s dire record in Turin, where they have always come out empty-handed since the reigning Italian champions moved to their new Juventus Stadium in 2011/12.

It was a pivotal game for Roma as a win would have enabled them to narrow the gap on Juventus to just one point.

But on the night, Massimiliano Allegri’s men played like champions and gave Roma little chance to enter in the game ever since they conceded Gonzalo Higuain’s 14th minute stunner.

Juventus have now moved seven points clear at the top and with two games to go to the end of the first round, they have already been declared winter champions.

An unprecedented sixth straight Scudetto is there for their taking.

Should the ‘Old Lady’ be declared champions come May, they would become the first club from the Big Four Leagues (English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga) to attain such a feat.

Unlike last season, Juventus did not go through an initial bumpy period of transition despite offloading mercurial midfielder Paul Pogba to Manchester United for a world record price of €105m.

Moreover, this season Allegri had to do without the services of a number of key players, namely Andrea Barzagli, Dani Alves, Paulo Dybala and Claudio Marchisio.

However, the Juventus coach has a resourceful squad at his disposal perhaps even more that he had in the last two seasons.

No wonder that the Turin giants have been leading the Serie A table right from the word go this season and also finished top of Group H in the Champions League, with 14 points (four wins and two draws).

Super Cup clash

On Friday, Juventus have a golden opportunity to lift their first silverware this season as they take on Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in Doha.

Although Milan have surprisingly beaten Juventus 1-0 on the ninth day of the season, the Bianconeri start favourites to lift their eighth Italian Super Cup – the second in a row.

Clearly, Juventus are stronger than fourth-placed Milan and all the other Serie A teams in terms of quality and strength-in-depth.

Juve are capable of winning games even when they fail to give their 100 per cent.

This characteristic is rather uncommon and denotes Juve’s strength and how difficult it is for any other Italian side to end their dominance on the peninsula.

This season there were games in which Juventus were far from their best but still managed to take the three points. Juve’s 1-0 away win against Palermo on the sixth day and their 2-1 home success against Udinese on the eighth day are two clear examples.

On the other hand, Roma, Milan and Napoli – Juve’s nearest rivals – in many cases they have to be on top of their game to win. When they play average, the likelihood is that they will drop points.

Juventus are still by far the best team in the Serie A and if they can lure a holding midfielder during next month’s transfer window they will become even stronger.

No doubt if they can maintain the same level of intensity shown so far, a 33rd league title will become a formality come next May.