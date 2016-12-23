Football news

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery yesterday following an injury in training, the Bundesliga champions said.

The Germany international suffered a fall in a practice session last week and damaged a chest muscle tendon, Bayern said in a statement.

He is set to miss the re-start of the Bundesliga on Jan. 20 following the winter break.

“The operation went well,” Bayern doctor Volker Braun said.

“In case of a perfect recovery process it will take about six weeks for Jerome to return.”

Zabaleta hoping to face Liverpool

Injured Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta is targeting a return to full fitness in time for his team’s trip to play second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Dec. 31.

The Argentina international was taken off at halftime during his team’s 2-1 home over Arsenal on Sunday with a knee injury and has ruled himself out of the trip to Hull City on Dec. 26.

“Hopefully it is not too bad,” the 31-year-old said. “Maybe I can have an injection in there and be ready in, I don’t know, maybe 10 days. We’ll see.”

Matic has faith in Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi will be ready to grab his chance if selected to replace the suspended Diego Costa for Chelsea’s Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League, said midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Costa will miss the match after picking up his fifth booking last weekend and Batshuayi, who signed from Marseille in the close season, has been tipped to get his first league start.

“When you have Diego in the team it is very hard to get a chance because he is playing so well and scoring goals, but I’m sure Michy is ready to take his opportunity because he is working hard every day,” Matic said.

Batshuayi has scored three times in 13 appearances for Chelsea.

Brazil to raise funds for Chapecoense

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced a benefit game between Brazil and Colombia on Jan. 25, the same day Chapecoense play their first game since the air crash that prompted the friendly.

“It is a game organised for a very specific motive and we hope to help the families who have lost so much,” CBF national teams’ coordinator Edu Gaspar said.

Only Brazilian-based players will be called up for the match at Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao Stadium.

Money raised will go to the families of those who died in the Nov. 28 air crash in Colombia.

Tevez offered record wages by Shanghai

Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez has been offered a world-record wage to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, ESPN FC reported yesterday.

Former Juventus striker Tevez is on the verge of joining Gus Poyet’s side and is being offered £615,000 a week to make the move.

Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper said the 32-year-old could earn “more than Lionel Messi gets at Barcelona” if he made the move.

Ole reported that a switch to China for Tevez was not confirmed but said it was “imminent.”

Tevez is under contract with Boca until June 2018 and during Sunday’s 4-1 win over Colon, fans chanted: “Carlitos (Tevez) is Boca’s and will not leave Boca.”

United set to head to US for pre-season

Manchester United are planning to head to the United States next summer following this year’s shambolic pre-season trip to China.

Press Association reported that plans are being finalised for Jose Mourinho’s men to head across the Atlantic for pre-season, as they did in both 2014 and 2015.

United officials went on a reconnaissance trip last week as plans begin to get firmed up, heading to Los Angeles – a favourite pre-season destination of Mourinho – and checking out UCLA.

A trip to the USA is likely to be far more straightforward than last summer’s tour in China, where bureaucracy, disorganisation and bad luck meant United’s International Champions Cup involvement was more of a hindrance than help.

Birmingham to swoop for Jutkiewicz

Birmingham will complete the £1million signing of Lukas Jutkiewicz from Burnley next month.

The striker will become a permanent Blues player on January 3 after agreeing a contract until 2020, the Clarets have announced.

The switch is the first new boss Gianfranco Zola has approved, the Italian having been impressed with the on-loan 27-year-old in his first week at the club after replacing Gary Rowett as manager.

Jutkiewicz has six goals in 17 appearances for the Championship club after initially joining on loan in August having failed to score in 35 games for Burnley after a £1.5 million move from Middlesbrough in 2014.