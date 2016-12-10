Trump to name Exxon CEO as secretary of state

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name the chief executive of Exxon Mobil as the country's top diplomat, NBC News reported.

Exxon chief Rex Tillerson emerged as Trump's leading candidate for US secretary of state and is expected to meet with him later today, a transition official told Reuters.

NBC News cited two sources close to the transition team in reporting that Tillerson will be named as secretary of state.

Trump's campaign was unavailable for comment.