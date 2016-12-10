Blast outside Istanbul soccer stadium kills 13 - police sources

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A suspected car bomb outside an Istanbul soccer stadium this evening killed at least 13 people, police sources said.

Broadcaster NTV said 38 people had been wounded but gave no details of any death toll. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said around 20 people had been wounded and that there was no immediate information on any deaths.

The blast happened after the end of a match between two of Turkey's top teams, in what appeared to be an attack targeting riot police.

Updated 10.30pm with latest fatalities stats

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, speaking in parliament during a budget hearing, earlier said around 20 people had been wounded, many of them police officers, and that initial indications were that a car bomb targeting a police bus was responsible.

Two witnesses told Reuters they had heard two blasts outside the Vodafone Arena, which lies on the edge of the Bosphorus in central Istanbul and is home to the Besiktas soccer team. A Reuters photographer said many riot police officers were seriously wounded.

"It was like hell. The flames went all the way up to the sky. I was drinking tea at the cafe next to the mosque," said Omer Yilmiz, who works as a cleaner at the nearby Dolmabahce mosque.

"People ducked under the tables, women began crying. Football fans drinking tea at the cafe sought shelter, it was horrible," he told Reuters.

It was like hell. The flames went all the way up to the sky

Armed police sealed off streets around the stadium. A police water cannon doused the wreckage of a burned out car and there were two separate fires on the road outside the building.

Broadcaster NTV said the explosion targeted a police vehicle that was leaving the stadium after fans had already dispersed.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings in recent years, some blamed on Islamic State militants, others claimed by Kurdish and far-leftist militant groups.