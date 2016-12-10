Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

People hold candles at the candle light vigil organised by the Life Network foundation to reinforce what it described as Malta’s traditional and time-honoured values, in Valletta on December 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People attend a candlelight vigil organised by the Life Network foundation to reinforce what it described as Malta’s traditional and time-honoured values, in Valletta on December 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta await the arrival of President Hashim Thaci of Kosovo at St George’s Square in Valletta on December 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo looks at a plated dish prepared by home economics students at the Maria Regina Secondary School in Mosta on December 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Archbishop Charles Scicluna watches schoolchildren perform a Nativity play before celebrating Mass as part of the Milied Flimkien campaign in aid of the Community Chest Fund at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on December 6. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child in a Nativity play costume attends a Mass for schoolchildren as part of the Milied Flimkien campaign in aid of the Community Chest Fund at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on December 6. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Children in Nativity play costumes attend a Mass for schoolchildren as part of the Milied Flimkien campaign in aid of the Community Chest Fund at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on December 6. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The seaside village of Birzebbuga unveils its record breaking, seven-storey Christmas tree, rising 22 metres from its base to the top of the crowning star, at the parish square on December 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The complex internal structure of a 22-metre high Christmas tree at the parish square in Birzebbuga on December 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An inflatable Father Christmas is seen at the Christmas village in Birzebbugia on December 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A goat in its pen at the Christmas village in Birzebbugia on December 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Comic fans dressed in costume take a selfie at the Malta Comic Convention held in Ta’ Qali on December 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man sitting on a bench moves backwards so as not to get hit by a person playing a virtual reality game at the Malta Comic Convention in Ta’ Qali on December 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A comic fan is dressed as a character at the Malta Comic Convention held in Ta’ Qali on December 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man takes a photo of a woman dressed as her favourite superhero character at the Malta Comic Convention in Ta’ Qali on December 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Clothes hang to dry from a wooden Maltese balcony in Valletta on December 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A traditional Maltese ‘karozzin’ rushes past in Valletta on December 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A pigeon flies over Hamrun at sunset on December 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The changing skyline of St Julian’s as seen from San Gwann with a new tower slowly making its way onto the horizon on December 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Addolorata cemetery on December 7. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tarxien Rainbows’ Ebiabowei Baker (left) and St Andrews’ Kyrian Nwoko fight for the ball during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on December 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Pembroke’s Sunday Eboh acrobatically clears the ball from Valletta’s Jhonnattann during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on December 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Valletta’s Jhonnattann (centre) slips through the Pembroke defence during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on December 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann lies on the ground after colliding with Floriana’s Nicolas Chiesa during the Premier League football match between Floriana and Balzan at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A bird lands on the football pitch during the Premier League football match between Hamrun Spartans and Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hamrun Spartans’ Massimiliano Giusti scores his second goal past Birkirkara goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hamrun Spartans players and ball boys celebrate their 2-0 victory over Birkirkara during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina