Bad Santa pub crawl leaves London shoppers red-faced
Christmas shoppers were left red-faced as a parade of Father Christmases turned into a Bad Santa pub crawl.
Fancy dress revellers clutching cans of alcohol were spotted getting up to unseasonal antics during the march through London.
Some were seen urinating in public while others scaled scaffolding and walls as a sea of red and white coursed through the capital on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
The group fathered in Hoxton Square, east London, before taking in central landmarks such as Trafalgar Square.
