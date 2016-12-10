Advert
Woman banged her head against bench to claim police beating

A woman who was under arrest at Valletta police station started to bang her head against a bench so that she could then claim police beating, the Police Association said today.

The association said the incident was recorded on video, proving the need for CCTV equipment to deter false claims being made against the police, undermining the people's perception of the credibility and integrity of the force.

The association called for more measures to safeguarded police credibility and protect officers.

