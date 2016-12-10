Two arrested in connection with international drugs ring

The woman was arrested upon her arrival at MIA.

A 29-year-old South American woman and a 39-year-old Nigerian, who resides in Marsascala, were arrested last night where they stand accused of being involved in an international drugs ring.

The woman was arrested upon her arrival at Malta international Airport carrying a kilo of white substance, believed to be cocaine. Police said the drug was intended to be handed over to the Nigerian.

The two are expected to be charged in court tomorrow to face importation and trafficking charges.

Police are investigating.