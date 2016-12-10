Advert
Saturday, December 10, 2016, 18:40

Two arrested in connection with international drugs ring

The woman was arrested upon her arrival at MIA.

The woman was arrested upon her arrival at MIA.

A 29-year-old South American woman and a 39-year-old Nigerian, who resides in Marsascala, were arrested last night where they stand accused of being involved in an international drugs ring. 

The woman was arrested upon her arrival at Malta international Airport carrying a kilo of white substance, believed to be cocaine. Police said the drug was intended to be handed over to the Nigerian.

The two are expected to be charged in court tomorrow to face importation and trafficking charges.

Police are investigating. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Warning as potentially deadly fish is...

  2. Watch: Motorcyclist catches fleeing bird...

  3. Bartolo: I should not have used my...

  4. Watch: Car driven wrong way on Mrieħel...

  5. PA stops work on Anġlu Xuereb’s Valletta...

  6. Watch: Woman banged her head against...

  7. Is it a wave? Is it a fish? No, it's slime!

  8. Drunken woman damaged Mdina Glass...

  9. Woman charged with kidnapping her daughter

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed