Police forensic lab gets 'excellent' results

Forensic examinations in fingerprint comparison and DNA matching conducted by the police forensic laboratory were recognised as "excellent" and in conformity with international standards.

This is a sign of trust in the abilities of the forensic police on the presentation of competent evidence in court, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said.

The 52 forensic police investigated more than 1,600 cases with 952 court sittings.

He said the technical processes utilised by the police forensic laboratory in these sectors, for the third consecutive year, kept highest of standards and were accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

This followed inspections by both local and European auditors of management processes.

Mr Abela explained that during criminal investigations, the elevation of trace of evidence from scene of crimes alone is not sufficient. For evidence to be used by prosecutors and seen as relevant by the courts, it has to pass from an analytical process and preserved in the highest possible standards.

In 2017, the process of accreditation in the examination process of false documentation, CCTV records and chemical enhancement will start with an investment of around €160,000.

In 2016 around 40 forensic police were trained in renowned academic institutions.