MUMN warns of industrial action
The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has warned it will resort to industrial action because of a stalemate in talks on the working conditions of government-employed social workers and ECG technicians.
The union claimed that it is being ignored and sidelined.
It warned that unless the authorities gave it an appointment by Wednesday for conclusions of talks, industrial action will start on Thursday.
