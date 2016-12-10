Man injured while dismantling equipment in entertainment hall
A man was seriously injured early this morning when he fell several metres from scaffolding while helping dismantle equipment at an entertainment venue.
The incident happened at about 1.30am at Triq Ħal Għargħur, Tal-Balal, Iklin.
The 34-year-old, from Cospicua fell a height of about six metres.
Police investigations are under way.
