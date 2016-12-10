Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that the Planning Authority has stopped works on Anġlu Xuereb's boutique hotel in Valletta. It also reports that revocation of gaming licences has hit a record.

The Malta Independent says former MFA president George Abela is angry that the English FA did not inform the Maltese FA about sex accusations against a British coach who worked in Malta.

l-orizzont says a formal complaint has been made to the US authorities by consumer authorities about toys which can be used for spying.

In-Nazzjon reports how the PN yesterday filed a judicial protest over people given Maltese citizenship but not shown on the electoral register.