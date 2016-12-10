Archbishop instructs Church home: pay your workers equally

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has campaigned for workers' rights. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Archbishop Scicluna has requested that Id-Dar tal-Providenza workers are paid the same for equal jobs without discrimination.

With effect from December 1, all community workers seconded to any of the home's locations will be given an allowance equal to the difference between the minimum wage they are earning as employees of the Community Workers Scheme Enterprise Foundation and the earnings in an equivalent grade as employees of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

This allowance will be paid by the home on a monthly basis and included as part of its payroll process.

The workers were informed of this and appreciated this initiative, a statement released this afternoon said.

The Archbishop has been vociferous in campaigning for workers' rights, even landing in hot water recently for his criticism of the General Workers' Union takeover of the Community Work Scheme.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza offers a family-like environment for persons with disabilities who for some reason or another cannot continue living with their family.