UK couple use first home to accommodate homeless asylum seekers

A screen grab of the couple speaking to the BBC.

A British Christian couple saving for their first home have instead bought a house for homeless asylum seekers.

Matthew and Steph Neville live in a church as part of a Christian community.

After saving for years for their own home, the Birmingham couple decided they would rather use the terraced house to help others.

Mr Neville said: "We each have a choice, and our country has a choice, about whether we want to be somewhere that welcomes people, or whether we want to be somewhere that builds walls and tries to keep people out."

Asylum seekers are expected to move into the couple's house by Christmas.