Advert
Saturday, December 10, 2016, 00:01 by

Edward Torpiano, Floriana

‘Mathematical’ logic

One cannot not agree with the letter titled ‘Who’s right?’ by Eddy Privitera (December 3) wherein he stated that he simply could not understand the ‘mathematical’ logic behind the Constitutional Court decision when handing down its judgment on the two extra parliamentary seats given to the Nationalist Party.

Did he say this because both Justyne Caruana and Joe Debono Grech should have been removed from Parliament since none of them had been elected in the first place?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Haven for all Gozitans

  2. Justice that is delayed is justice denied

  3. A threat to democracy

  4. Losing count

  5. Scrambled channels

  6. Fundamental right

  7. ‘Mathematical’ logic

  8. Enough is not enough

  9. Words of wisdom

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed