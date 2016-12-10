‘Mathematical’ logic
One cannot not agree with the letter titled ‘Who’s right?’ by Eddy Privitera (December 3) wherein he stated that he simply could not understand the ‘mathematical’ logic behind the Constitutional Court decision when handing down its judgment on the two extra parliamentary seats given to the Nationalist Party.
Did he say this because both Justyne Caruana and Joe Debono Grech should have been removed from Parliament since none of them had been elected in the first place?
