Tarxien hit back to hold Floriana

FLORIANA 1

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Tarxien Rainbows halted Floriana's winning run after coming from behind to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The Greens, on a high after their 3-1 win over Balzan, looked poised to make it four victories on the trot as, five minutes into the second half, they were awarded a penalty but Nicolas Chiesa's drive was saved by Andrea Cassar.

Tarxien made the most of Cassar's intervention as their reaction produced an equaliser that earned a deserved point.

Floriana enjoyed a perfect lift-off as they took the lead inside the opening five minutes.

Maurizio Vella's shot from outside the box was parried away by Andrea Cassar, the Tarxien goalkeeper, but the loose ball fell to the unmarked Mario Fontanella who scored from close range.

The remainder of the first half produced few chances when Floriana only threatening to increase their lead late on when Fontanella released Amadou Samb who sped into the box but his lob hit the crossbar.

Floriana had a great chance to double their lead five minutes into the second when they won a penalty after Vella was felled by Alex Alves in the box. Nicolas Chiesa took the penalty but his low shot was kept out by Cassar with Fontanella heading over from the rebound.

Alves, now pushing further upfield on the right wing following the introduction of Kurt Zammit, burst clear before delivering a fine cross but Ponce's header was off target.

The Spaniard missed an even better chance moments later, hitting over from an inviting position after receiving an excellent through-ball from Caruana.

Tarxien levelled midway into the second half.

Ponce was instrumental as his perfect cross from the left was met by Caruana who headed past Haber.

Vella, Floriana's best player, went close but his deflected effort hit the base of the far post. From the ensuing corner, taken by Steve Pisani, Jurgen Posani headed over.

The two sides pushed for a winner.

The Rainbows threatened when Sergio Prendes served Nilsson who controlled before firing a shot that was repelled by Haber. Ponce then produced an acrobatic volley which grazed the far post.

Floriana midfielder Vella was named BOV player of the match.