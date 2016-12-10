St Andrews strike late to overcome Spartans

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

St Andrews 3

Ħamrun 1

St Andrews scored two late goals to overcome nine-man Ħamrun Spartans 3-1 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Spartans enjoyed a bright start and took the lead after nine minutes.

Massimiliano Giusti played in Jake Grech who hit a fierce drive that gave no chance to goalkeeper Jake Galea.

But St Andrews soon drew level. The clock marked 19 minutes when Ivan Paz’s cross was met by Michael Johnson who headed past Matthew Farrugia.

Ten minutes from the break, Ħamrun were forced to make their first change as goalkeeper Farrugia suffered a head injury in an aerial challenge and was replaced by Frederick Tabone.

Three minutes into the second half, Tabone had to alert to palm the ball away as Joseph Farrugia’s delivery from a corner looked destined to hit the net.

At the other end, Luke Grech fed Raphael but his fierce volley flew over.

The Spartans protested for a penalty when Giusti’s shot looked to have been blocked by the arm of Karlo Kesinovic inside the area but the referee was unmoved.

St Andrews took the lead ten minutes from time. Karlo Kesinovic was first to Joseph Farrugia’s corner kick to bundle the ball into the net.

The Spartans looked on the ropes and two minutes later the Saints produced the coup de grace when Ivan Paz stole possession from Luke Sciberras and the Argentine hit a sizzling drive that flew into the net.

Five minutes from time, Ħamrun were reduced to ten men when Raphael was dismissed after a clash with Kyrian Nwoko.

Defender Louis Vergara soon followed his team-mate for an early shower as two minutes from time he was also dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Ħamrun striker Massimiliano Giusti was voted as the BOV Player of the match.