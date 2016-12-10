Gżira outclass Mosta

Gżira United eased their relegation worries when they brushed aside Mosta 3-0 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Maroons forged ahead after only eight minutes when Ricardo Correa picked Momodou Yallow inside the area and the Gambian’s header came off the upright. Rafael Ledesma was first to react and hit the ball past Manuel Bartolo.

Mosta responded on 14 minutes when Martin Vlcek hit a firm drive from outside the area but goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio was alert to push over the bar.

But it was Gżira who doubled their lead on 19 minutes. Zachary Scerri released Juan Corbalan inside the area and the Malta U-21 midfielder beat Bartolo with a low drive.

The Maroons remained on top and they added a third goal on the stroke of half-time.

They were awarded a free-kick from which Giancarlo Conti’s delivery was met by Souleymane Diamoutene who headed the ball past the diving Bartolo.

Mosta finally threatened 11 minutes into the second half when substitute Gabriel Bezak squared the ball to the unmarked Tristan Grant but the Jamaican was denied by Boerchio.

Gżira remained firmly in control as Mosta finished the match with ten men when Priso was dismissed two minutes from time for a second bookable offence.

Gżira’s Ricardo Correa was voted as the BOV Player of the match.